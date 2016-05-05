BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin reports Q1 earnings per share of c$0.81

May 5 Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* Lavalin reports continued earnings improvement in q1 2016 and record order backlog of $13.4 billion underpins fiscal year outlook

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.81

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue c$1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.15 billion

* Diversified revenue backlog increased at end of march 2016 to a record of $13.4 billion

* "continue to expect that oil & gas and power segments will be main contributors to net income"

* Lavalin group inc - targeting to deliver an annualized adjusted e&c ebitda margin of 7% in 2017

* 2016 outlook maintained

* Expect that infrastructure & construction sub-segment will return to full year profitability in 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.38