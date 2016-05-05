版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Telkonet Q1 revenue $4.6 million

May 5 Telkonet Inc :

* Telkonet announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $4.6 million versus $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

