2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Unit Q1 loss per share $0.83

May 5 Unit Corp :

* Unit corporation reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.83

* Q1 revenue $136.2 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unit corp says for quarter, total equivalent production was 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent, a decrease of 12% from q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

