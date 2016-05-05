版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Teco energy Q1 EPS $0.31 from continuing operations

May 5 Teco Energy Reports First :

* Teco Energy Reports First-Quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $659.5 million versus $693.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $652.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐