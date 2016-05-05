版本:
2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Martin Marietta reports Q1 EPS $0.69

May 5 Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 consolidated net sales $3.5 billion - $3.7 billion

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $350 million - $350 million

* Full-Year EBITDA guidance to $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion

* Qtrly consolidated net sales $734.0 million versus $631.9 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.68, revenue view $3.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $657.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)

