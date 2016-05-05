版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Orient paper Q1 shr loss $0.06

May 5 Orient Paper Inc

* Announces unaudited preliminary financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 preliminary revenue $27.9 million

* Expect pricing environment for most products to continue to be sensitive to currency fluctuations

* Q1 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)

