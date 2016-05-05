版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Atara Bio Q1 loss per share $0.58

May 5 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Atara bio announces first quarter 2016 financial results and recent highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐