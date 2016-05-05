版本:
BRIEF-Tapinator Q1 revenue $849,000

May 5 Tapinator Releases Q1 2016 Results

* Q1 revenues grow 106% year-over-year to $849,000; 2016 guidance confirmed

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.7 million to $4.3 million

* Q1 revenue rose 106 percent to $849,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

