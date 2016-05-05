BRIEF-Tapinator Q1 revenue $849,000

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Tapinator Releases Q1 2016 Results
* Q1 revenues grow 106% year-over-year to $849,000; 2016 guidance confirmed
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.7 million to $4.3 million
* Q1 revenue rose 106 percent to $849,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.