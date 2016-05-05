版本:
BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch COO Jonathan Ramsden to step down

May 5 Abercrombie & Fitch Co :

* Abercrombie & Fitch COO Jonathan Ramsden to step down

* Ramsden's responsibilities will be assumed by other members of office of chairman

* Jonathan Ramsden intends to step down as chief operating officer and resign from company effective June 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

