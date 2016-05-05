BRIEF-Vonage Holdings Corp to acquire Nexmo Inc

May 5 Vonage Holdings Corp :

* Vonage Holdings Corp to acquire Nexmo Inc, second largest cpaas company globally

* Remaining $35 million of $230 million purchase price is in form of restricted cash and restricted stock

* Vonage holdings corp says deal valued at $230 million

* Nexmo shareholders will receive consideration of $230 million , with an additional earn-out opportunity of up to $20 million

* Of consideration, $195 million will be paid at close, consisting of a minimum of $159 million of cash and a maximum of $36 million in stock

* Financing acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and revolver capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)