BRIEF-Vonage Holdings Corp to acquire Nexmo Inc

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Vonage Holdings Corp :
* Vonage Holdings Corp to acquire Nexmo Inc, second largest cpaas company globally
* Remaining $35 million of $230 million purchase price is in form of restricted cash and restricted stock
* Vonage holdings corp says deal valued at $230 million
* Nexmo shareholders will receive consideration of $230 million , with an additional earn-out opportunity of up to $20 million
* Of consideration, $195 million will be paid at close, consisting of a minimum of $159 million of cash and a maximum of $36 million in stock
* Financing acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and revolver capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.