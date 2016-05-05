BRIEF-Newfield to buy an additional 42,000 net acres in Anadarko Basin STACK

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Newfield Exploration Co
* Newfield to acquire an additional 42,000 net acres in Anadarko Basin STACK
* Expects to fund transaction with cash on hand and closing is planned for q2 of 2016
* Current net production from assets is approximately 3,800 boepd (55% liquids) and is expected to more than double by year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.