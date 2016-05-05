BRIEF-Newfield to buy an additional 42,000 net acres in Anadarko Basin STACK

May 5 Newfield Exploration Co

* Newfield to acquire an additional 42,000 net acres in Anadarko Basin STACK

* Expects to fund transaction with cash on hand and closing is planned for q2 of 2016

* Current net production from assets is approximately 3,800 boepd (55% liquids) and is expected to more than double by year-end 2016