BRIEF-Apache Corp Q1 loss per share $1.29

May 5 Apache Corporation Announces First

* Quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q1 loss per share $1.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

