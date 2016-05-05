版本:
BRIEF-Gaiam sells interest in Natural Habitat travel business

May 5 Gaiam Inc

* Gaiam sells interest in natural habitat travel business for $12.85 million

* Sold its 51% interest in natural habitat, inc. For $12.85 million (total implied enterprise value of $25 million)

* Says sale to lindblad expeditions holdings, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

