BRIEF-MGM Resorts International Q1 earnings per share $0.12

May 5 Mgm Resorts International :

* MGM Resorts International reports strong first quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly las vegas strip revpar increased by 8%

* Qtrly net revenue at company's wholly owned domestic resorts increased 3% compared to prior year quarter

* Qtrly revenue (ex. Promotional allowances) $2.21 billion versus $2.33 billion

* Qtrly rooms revenue at wholly owned domestic resorts increased 7%

* Q1 revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

