BRIEF-InfraREIT Q1 earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Infrareit Inc :
* InfraREIT reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees capital expenditure range of $640 million to $740 million for period of 2016 through 2018
* Qtrly total lease revenue $33.7 million versus $29.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $36.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $170.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
