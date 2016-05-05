版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-BNC Bancorp announces early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements

May 5 Press Release :

* BNC Bancorp announces early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements

* Under terms , FDIC made a net payment of $2.1 million to bank as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements

* Company expects to realize a corresponding one-time pre-tax net gain of approximately $70,000

* Agreement with federal deposit insurance corporation to terminate all existing loss share agreements with fdic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐