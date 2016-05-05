版本:
BRIEF-BJ's Wholesale Club appoints Lee Delaney as chief growth officer

May 5 Bj's Wholesale Club Inc

* Bj's wholesale club, inc. Announces the appointment of lee delaney as executive vice president, chief growth officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

