2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-B. Riley Financial announces pricing of public offering of common stock

May 5 B. Riley Financial Inc

* b. Riley financial announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Pricing of its public offering of 2.1 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $9.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

