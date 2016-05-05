版本:
BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences Q1 loss per share $0.31

May 5 Kindred Biosciences Inc

* Kindred biosciences announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Recorded a restructuring charge of $655,000 in q1 of 2016 to streamline its development programs and extend its cash runway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

