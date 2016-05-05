版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Actua Q1 loss per share $0.38

May 5 Actua Corp :

* Actua announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $34.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $34.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.35 to $0.40

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $155 million to $160 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $156.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect significant positive cash flows for last nine months of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐