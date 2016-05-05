版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Orbit International Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 5 Orbit International Corp

* Orbit international corp. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 sales $4.801 million versus $4.214 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

