BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services raises qtrly div

May 5 Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* Industrial alliance announces 7% increase in the dividend on its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

