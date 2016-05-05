版本:
BRIEF-Genvec to issue 5.5 million registered shares at $0.91375/shr

May 5 Genvec

* Announces $5 million at-the-market offering

* Genvec inc says will issue approximately 5.5 million registered shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.91375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

