BRIEF-Magna Q1 sales $8.9 billion

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Magna International Inc Sees 2016 Total Production Sales $30.7 Bln
* Magna announces first quarter results
* Q1 sales $8.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.64 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
* Magna international inc sees 2016 light vehicle production in north america 18.0 million units
* On may 2, 2016 , magna increased its revolving credit facility by $500 million to $2.75 billion
* On may 2, 2016 , magna extended final maturity date from june 22, 2020 to june 22 , 2021 on its revolving credit facility
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $32.0 billion
* Sees 2016 capital spending of $1.8 billion - $2.0 billion
* Sees 2016 total sales $35.5 billion - $37.2 billion
* Magna international inc sees 2016 light vehicle production in europe 21.3 million units
* Fy2016 revenue view $35.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.