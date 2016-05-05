版本:
BRIEF-Atmanco releases first-quarter 2016 financial results

May 5 Atmanco Inc

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to c$246,100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

