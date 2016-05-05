版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-IBC Advanced Alloys upsizes private placement offering

May 5 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp Says Co May Issue Up To 18.7 Mln Post

* Ibc advanced alloys announces increase to private placement due to strong demand

* Ibc advanced alloys corp says increase size of previously announced c$5.5 million private placement offering for up to c$7 million

* Consolidation units at an issue price of c$0.375 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

