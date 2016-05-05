版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-United Insurance increases qtrly cash dividend to $0.06/shr

May 5 United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United insurance holdings corp. Increases quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share

* New dividend is a one cent increase over previous quarter's dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐