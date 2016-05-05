版本:
BRIEF-CCOM Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

May 5 CCOM Group Inc

* CCOM Group Inc reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 sales rose 14.9 percent to $17.88 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

