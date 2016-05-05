版本:
BRIEF-Research Frontiers qtrly loss per share $0.05

May 5 Research Frontiers Inc

* Research Frontiers reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $409,000

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $500000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

