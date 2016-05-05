版本:
BRIEF-Saga Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.52

May 5 Saga Communications Inc

* Saga communications, inc. Reports 1st quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 12.7 percent to $32.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Company currently expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

