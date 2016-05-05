BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management announces April sales results

May 5 Rbc Global Asset Management Inc

* RBC global asset management inc. Announces april sales results for RBC funds and ph&n funds

* Says Long-Term funds had net sales of $855 million and money market funds had net redemptions of $260 million

* RBC global asset management inc says april mutual fund net sales of $595 million

* RBC global asset management inc says assets under management increased by 0.3 per cent in april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)