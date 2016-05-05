版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Jon Shelton appointed president and chief operating officer of First Sound Bank

May 5 First Sound Bank

* Jon c. Shelton appointed president and chief operating officer of first sound bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

