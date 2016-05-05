版本:
2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Clearone Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

May 5 Clearone Inc

* Clearone reports 2016 first quarter revenue and net income

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

