BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market posts Q1 earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
* Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 sales rose 16 percent to $993.2 million
* Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 4.8 pct and two-year comparable store sales growth of 9.5 pct
* Fy2016 revenue view $4.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted our 2016 net sales growth, primarily due to a lower inflationary environment and timing of new store openings
* Confirm other 2016 targets including comparable store sales growth and diluted earnings per share
* Sees q2 comparable store sales growth 4.0 pct to 5.0 pct
* Sprouts farmers market inc sees fy 2016 net sales growth 15 pct to 17 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
