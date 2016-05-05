版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Bolt Solutions names Mike Eagan as managing director of sales

May 5 Actua Corp

* Mike Eagan joins Bolt Solutions Inc as managing director of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

