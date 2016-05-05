版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Calgon Carbon Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 5 Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon carbon announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $120.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $126.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "confident that our q2 revenue will improve sequentially" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐