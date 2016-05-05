版本:
BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Miami, FL for $6.4 mln

May 5 Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno realty corporation acquires building in miami, fl for $6.4 million

* Estimated stabilized cap rate of property is 6.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

