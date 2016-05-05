版本:
BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust buys Glenwood Village in Bloomfield, NJ

May 5 Cedar Realty Trust Inc :

* Cedar Realty Trust acquires Glenwood Village in Bloomfield, NJ

* 64,000 square foot, newly constructed, mixed-use property was acquired unencumbered for $19.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

