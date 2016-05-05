BRIEF-UPS says shareowners didn't approve proposal that would have required more disclosure concerning co's lobbying activities

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 United Parcel Service Inc :
* UPS shareowners elect board, reappoint Deloitte & Touche
* Shareowners rejected proposal requiring board to reduce voting power of class A stock from 10 votes/share to 1 vote/share
* "shareholder proposal regarding holy land principles was not approved"
* Shareowners didn't approve proposal that would have required more disclosure concerning co's lobbying activities in excess of current requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.