版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-UPS says shareowners didn't approve proposal that would have required more disclosure concerning co's lobbying activities

May 5 United Parcel Service Inc :

* UPS shareowners elect board, reappoint Deloitte & Touche

* Shareowners rejected proposal requiring board to reduce voting power of class A stock from 10 votes/share to 1 vote/share

* "shareholder proposal regarding holy land principles was not approved"

* Shareowners didn't approve proposal that would have required more disclosure concerning co's lobbying activities in excess of current requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐