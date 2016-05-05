BRIEF-UPS says shareowners didn't approve proposal that would have required more disclosure concerning co's lobbying activities

May 5 United Parcel Service Inc :

* UPS shareowners elect board, reappoint Deloitte & Touche

* Shareowners rejected proposal requiring board to reduce voting power of class A stock from 10 votes/share to 1 vote/share

* "shareholder proposal regarding holy land principles was not approved"

* Shareowners didn't approve proposal that would have required more disclosure concerning co's lobbying activities in excess of current requirements