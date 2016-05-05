版本:
BRIEF-GAMCO Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.88

May 5 GAMCO Investors Inc :

* GAMCO Investors, Inc. reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.88

* Q1 revenue $81.4 million versus $99.8 million

* AUM at Q1-end $38.7 million versus $45.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

