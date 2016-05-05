BRIEF-Titan International names James M. Froisland as interim CFO

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Titan International Inc
* Titan International, Inc. announces a new Senior Vice President of North American Tire and an interim CFO
* Titan International, Inc. says Froisland will serve Titan on a temporary basis while company conducts a search for a permanent CFO
* Titan International, Inc. - Names James M. Froisland as interim Chief Financial Officer of Titan
* Titan International, Inc. - James M. Froisland succeeds John Hrudicka
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
