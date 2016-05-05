BRIEF-Titan International names James M. Froisland as interim CFO

May 5 Titan International Inc

* Titan International, Inc. announces a new Senior Vice President of North American Tire and an interim CFO

* Titan International, Inc. says Froisland will serve Titan on a temporary basis while company conducts a search for a permanent CFO

* Titan International, Inc. - James M. Froisland succeeds John Hrudicka