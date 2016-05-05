版本:
2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Automodular Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.03

May 5 Automodular Corp

* Automodular corporation: first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

