版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 23:08 BJT

BRIEF-Pennsylvania American Water to buy New Cumberland Wastewater System

May 5 American Water Works Company Inc

* Pennsylvania american water signs agreement to acquire new cumberland wastewater system

* Deal for $23 million

* Pennsylvania american water's purchase to enable borough to eliminate all debt by retiring outstanding bonds within next 3 years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐