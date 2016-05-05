BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Q1 earnings per share C$0.625

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Great-west Lifeco Inc
* West lifeco reports continued strong sales for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.625
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* West lifeco -consolidated aum at march 31, 2016 were about $1.2 trillion , a decrease of $26.0 billion from december 31, 2015
* West lifeco inc says q1 canada sales were $3.3 billion , up 3%, primarily due to strong sales in group and individual insurance
* West lifeco inc says lifeco sales in q1 of 2016 of $48.0 billion were up 73% from same quarter in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.