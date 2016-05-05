版本:
BRIEF-Dorchester Minerals, L.P. reports qtrly net income per common unit of $0.05

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces first quarter results

* Qtrly net income per common unit $ 0.05

* qtrly operating revenues $ 6.1 million versus $8.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

