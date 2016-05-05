版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Eyecarrot announces fully subscribed private placement

May 5 Eyecarrot Innovations Corp :

* Eyecarrot announces fully subscribed private placement and Microsoft BizSpark Partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

