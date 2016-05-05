版本:
BRIEF-National Western Life Group Q1 shr $4.88

May 5 National Western Life Group Inc

* National Western Life Group, Inc. announces 2016 first quarter earnings

* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $159.5 million

* Q1 operating earnings per share $4.44 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $4.88

* Says book value per share increased to $454.67 as of March 31, 2016 from $443.32 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

