BRIEF-RLI declares Q2 regular cash dividend of $0.20 per share

May 5 RLI Corp :

* RLI increases dividend for 41st consecutive year

* Declared a Q2 regular cash dividend of $0.20 per share, a $0.01 increase over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

