BRIEF-Connacher provides update on impact of wildfires

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd
* Connacher announces update on impact of wildfires
* Access to great divide site has improved and it is proceeding to bring production back to normal levels over day
* Production at great divide will be increased to approximately 8,000 bbl/day of bitumen
