BRIEF-Connacher provides update on impact of wildfires

May 5 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher announces update on impact of wildfires

* Access to great divide site has improved and it is proceeding to bring production back to normal levels over day

* Production at great divide will be increased to approximately 8,000 bbl/day of bitumen

