BRIEF-PFB Corporation reports Q1 loss per share of C$0.02

May 5 (Reuters) -

* PFB Corporation announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016, and declares increased quarterly dividend

* Q1 loss per share C$0.02

* Q1 sales rose 9.3 percent to C$19.16 million

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.07per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

